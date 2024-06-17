Local Polk County African American Heritage Museum Seeking Volunteers

The Luster African American Heritage Museum in Bartow is looking for volunteers to assist in the day-to-day operation of the facility. The Museum was founded by Mr. Charles Luster and his brother Dr. Harvey Lester in 1996 and has been housed in various locations around the community. Most recently the Museum can be found at 585 E. Summerlin St. at the corner of Summerlin and Jackson, just two blocks south of Main Street, since 2016.

Luster African American Heritage Museum

Specifically, help is needed on Mondays and Fridays. Typical duties include opening and closing the building, welcoming visitors, providing patrons with printed materials and other information, conducting limited tours, answering phone calls, taking messages, ability to utilize office equipment, maintaining the cleanliness of the building, etc.

Besides the static exhibits that portray the history of Black Americans, the Museum also installs periodic changing displays and produces and coordinates special events and activities. Museum representatives often participate in related community events, and do outreach for the sake of public awareness and education.

Luster African American Heritage Museum

The Museum looks forward to meeting persons interested in joining our efforts dedicated to preserving and promoting African American heritage and culture.

For further information please call: (863) 800-6872 or (863) 797-6111

Or, email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Or, visit us at: 585 E. Summerlin Street, Bartow, FL 33830

Contact: Mr. Charles Luster, Director/Founder

Luster African American Heritage Museum

(863) 797-6111