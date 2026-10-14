New BayCare Proton Center in Tampa Expands Treatment Options for Winter Haven Cancer Patients

Winter Haven residents facing cancer have another treatment option within BayCare’s regional network following the opening of a $33 million proton therapy center in Tampa.

The BayCare Proton Center is now accepting adult and pediatric patients at the Fred J. Woods Radiation Therapy Center at St. Joseph’s Hospital. While patients would travel to Tampa for the proton treatments, the addition expands the cancer services available through BayCare’s network, which includes Winter Haven Hospital.

For local patients and families, that means another option to discuss with their cancer care team when considering a treatment plan.

According to BayCare, proton therapy uses charged particles to precisely target tumors while limiting radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissue. The approach may be particularly helpful for some children and for patients whose tumors are near critical organs or other sensitive structures.

The center also offers a different way to receive treatment: sitting upright.

Its compact proton therapy system, manufactured by Mevion Medical Systems, includes a specialized positioning chair that allows patients to remain seated during treatment. BayCare says it is the second site in the world to use this technology.

Proton therapy uses charged particles to precisely target tumors while reducing radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissue This approach may be especially helpful when cancers are located near critical organs or structures and for some pediatric patients whose bodies are still developing

The seated position may improve comfort for adults and children, particularly patients who have difficulty lying flat because of conditions such as chronic lung disease.

Dr. John Greskovich, medical director of the BayCare Department of Radiation Oncology, said the upright chair allows the team to provide more comfortable treatments while maintaining the precision of proton therapy.

“Bringing this advanced technology to West Central Florida gives patients in our community greater access to proton therapy and is an important option as patients make decisions about their cancer care,” Greskovich said.

BayCare says the investment strengthens its broader cancer care network, including accredited radiation oncology programs at Winter Haven Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater and St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

That network also includes surgery centers, breast cancer centers, infusion and chemotherapy services, oncology physician offices and patient support resources.

For Winter Haven residents, the opening adds a specialized treatment option within the same health system that provides hospital and cancer services in their community. Whether proton therapy is appropriate will depend on each patient’s cancer and individual treatment needs.

Patients and referring providers can learn more about treatment eligibility and available services through the BayCare Cancer Institute.