In Loving Memory of Donald W. Locke, 85, of Davenport

Donald W. Locke

Mar 12, 1941 — Jun 18, 2026

Donald W. Locke, aged 85, of Davenport, FL, passed away on June 18, 2026. Born on March 12, 1941, Donald was a lifelong resident of the area and proudly served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Davenport and was affectionately known for his passion for hunting.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Iona Crowe Locke, his siblings Jewel Rooks, Doris Droshea, Carolyn LaChance, Bill, Jimmy, and Leo Locke, and his children, Lisa and Donald. Donald leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Barbara Sue Locke; his children Sherri Travis (Buddy), and Eric Komniey (Patti); his grandchildren Casey Zink, Josie Udstad (Norman), Emily DeLeon (Max), Paige Komniey (Brandon), Mariah Lawhorn (Josh), Abigail Komniey (Dushyant); and great-grandchildren Chason Blocken (Rileigh), Caydence Jenkins, and Tearson Zink.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 11 am, with the funeral service following at 12 pm, at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.