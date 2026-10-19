Early Voting Parking and Access Information for Winter Haven

With 3rd Street NW currently closed for construction, the City of Winter Haven is providing updated parking and access information for individuals visiting Nora Mayo Hall during early voting.

Our Public Works team has coordinated with the Polk County Supervisor of Elections to help ensure safe access to the facility throughout the construction period.

If you are visiting Nora Mayo Hall, please:

Review the attached map for designated parking areas and detour routes.

Follow posted directional signs to access parking.

Stay out of all active construction areas. This includes both vehicles and pedestrians.

Do not move, remove, or bypass road closure signs, cones, or barricades.

While the 3rd Street NW project is nearing completion, the roadway remains an active construction site and is not yet open to traffic.

The City provides the facility and manages construction, parking access, and roadway safety. All early voting operations are administered by the Polk County Supervisor of Elections. For voting dates, hours, and election information, visit www.polkelections.gov.