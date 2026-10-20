Allison
Allison
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Kairos Church Hosting Free Trunk or Treat Event October 28

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Join Kairos Church on October 28th from 6:15-8:15pm for a safe, family fulfilled event. Trunk or Treating will start outside, then the trail will take you through our church, then back outside for free food and inflatables for all ages!
Free Community Event
5624 Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven 

Poster for a trunk-or-treat event with Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and cars overflowing with candy and lights at dusk (OCT 28TH • 6:15PM).
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Allison
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Allison
Allison

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