Join Kairos Church on October 28th from 6:15-8:15pm for a safe, family fulfilled event. Trunk or Treating will start outside, then the trail will take you through our church, then back outside for free food and inflatables for all ages!
Free Community Event
5624 Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven
Kairos Church Hosting Free Trunk or Treat Event October 28
Join Kairos Church on October 28th from 6:15-8:15pm for a safe, family fulfilled event. Trunk or Treating will start outside, then the trail will take you through our church, then back outside for free food and inflatables for all ages!