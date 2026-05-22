Passenger Dies After Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Strikes Pole in Davenport

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a single‑vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred on Friday, May 22, 2026, at around 2:34 a.m. near the intersection of Home Run Blvd. and Westview Rd. in Davenport.

According to evidence and witness statements, a 2019 BMW was traveling westbound on Home Run Blvd. As the vehicle entered a curve, the driver, a 26‑year‑old male, lost control, left the roadway, and struck a power pole. The vehicle then continued down a slope and rolled multiple times.

Three people were inside the vehicle. During the rollover, the driver and a 28‑year‑old rear passenger were ejected. The 31‑year‑old front passenger, who was the only occupant wearing a seat belt, remained inside the vehicle.

First responders transported the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries. The front passenger was evaluated and cleared at the scene. The rear passenger who was ejected was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries