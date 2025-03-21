Live Music Tonight – Friday, March 21, 2025

Looking for live music to enjoy tonight? Here’s a list of bands performing at various venues across town, starting after 6:00 PM.

6:00 PM Shows

Sean O’Connell – Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot Frostproof (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM)

– Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot Frostproof (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM) Silver Bells Big Band – Bok Tower Gardens (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM)

– Bok Tower Gardens (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM) Daniel Burns Band – Main Street Bartow (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– Main Street Bartow (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Korey Ketchum – Tanners Lakeside (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– Tanners Lakeside (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Miss Meaty Okra – Bowen Yard (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– Bowen Yard (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Munn Park Saints – Friday Night Live @ Munn Park (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– Friday Night Live @ Munn Park (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Tom Kay – La Gran Muralla Lakeland (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– La Gran Muralla Lakeland (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Vandal Eyes – Cypresswood Pub (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– Cypresswood Pub (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Live Music – Grove Roots Brewing Co. (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– Grove Roots Brewing Co. (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Live Music – The Crooked Bass Grill & Tavern (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

– The Crooked Bass Grill & Tavern (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM) Live Music – Twisted Prop Bar & Grille (6:00 PM – 9:30 PM)

– Twisted Prop Bar & Grille (6:00 PM – 9:30 PM) Will Williams – Cherry Pocket Steak & Seafood Shak (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

7:00 PM Shows

B.Haven – Somewhere Sports Bar and Grill (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

– Somewhere Sports Bar and Grill (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM) Background Music – Swan Brewing (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

– Swan Brewing (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM) Heri Palos – Union Taproom (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

– Union Taproom (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM) Jay Whealton – Front Page Brewing Co. (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

– Front Page Brewing Co. (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM) John Babcock – Beatles Tribute – Sundays Grill Davenport (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

– Sundays Grill Davenport (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM) Scott Hooker – 1845 Tap House (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

– 1845 Tap House (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM) Cabana Dogs – Happenings Sports Pub (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

– Happenings Sports Pub (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM) Lanny Z – Duke’s Brewhouse Lakeland (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

– Duke’s Brewhouse Lakeland (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM) NVR2L8 – Duke’s Brewhouse Winter Haven (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

– Duke’s Brewhouse Winter Haven (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM) Spankin’ Sadie – La’s Midway Saloon (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

8:00 PM Shows

DORI Y LA VIBRA – Balmoral Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

– Balmoral Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM) On That Note – Lucky’s Sports, Oyster and Tiki Bar (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

– Lucky’s Sports, Oyster and Tiki Bar (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM) Summit Kings – Kimber’s Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

– Kimber’s Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM) The BlueSouth Band – Out-n-About Bar and Music Lounge (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

– Out-n-About Bar and Music Lounge (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM) William James – The Brass Tap – Lakeside Village (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

8:30 PM Shows

Robin Brooke – The Pink Piano (8:30 PM – 11:30 PM)

9:00 PM Shows

Gregory Sneed GBSaxPlayer – The Social Cocktail Lounge (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM)

– The Social Cocktail Lounge (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM) Schaff Wall Collective – Lakeland Loft (9:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

10:30 PM Show

Conspiracy Theory – Leo’s Live Music & Billiards (10:30 PM – 1:30 AM)

– Leo’s Live Music & Billiards (10:30 PM – 1:30 AM) Laura.TheSinger – The Social Cocktail Lounge (10:30 PM – 11:59 PM)

With a variety of genres and venues to choose from, there’s something for everyone! Enjoy the live music scene tonight. 🎶🎤

Source: R. Littlefield