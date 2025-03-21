Live Music Tonight – Friday, March 21, 2025

73.9 F
Winter Haven
Friday, March 21, 2025
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Looking for live music to enjoy tonight? Here’s a list of bands performing at various venues across town, starting after 6:00 PM.

6:00 PM Shows

  • Sean O’Connell – Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot Frostproof (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM)
  • Silver Bells Big Band – Bok Tower Gardens (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM)
  • Daniel Burns Band – Main Street Bartow (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Korey Ketchum – Tanners Lakeside (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Miss Meaty Okra – Bowen Yard (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Munn Park Saints – Friday Night Live @ Munn Park (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Tom Kay – La Gran Muralla Lakeland (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Vandal Eyes – Cypresswood Pub (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Live Music – Grove Roots Brewing Co. (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Live Music – The Crooked Bass Grill & Tavern (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Live Music – Twisted Prop Bar & Grille (6:00 PM – 9:30 PM)
  • Will Williams – Cherry Pocket Steak & Seafood Shak (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

7:00 PM Shows

  • B.Haven – Somewhere Sports Bar and Grill (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
  • Background Music – Swan Brewing (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
  • Heri Palos – Union Taproom (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
  • Jay Whealton – Front Page Brewing Co. (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
  • John Babcock – Beatles Tribute – Sundays Grill Davenport (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
  • Scott Hooker – 1845 Tap House (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
  • Cabana Dogs – Happenings Sports Pub (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
  • Lanny Z – Duke’s Brewhouse Lakeland (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
  • NVR2L8 – Duke’s Brewhouse Winter Haven (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
  • Spankin’ Sadie – La’s Midway Saloon (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

8:00 PM Shows

  • DORI Y LA VIBRA – Balmoral Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
  • On That Note – Lucky’s Sports, Oyster and Tiki Bar (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
  • Summit Kings – Kimber’s Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
  • The BlueSouth Band – Out-n-About Bar and Music Lounge (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
  • William James – The Brass Tap – Lakeside Village (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

8:30 PM Shows

  • Robin Brooke – The Pink Piano (8:30 PM – 11:30 PM)

9:00 PM Shows

  • Gregory Sneed GBSaxPlayer – The Social Cocktail Lounge (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM)
  • Schaff Wall Collective – Lakeland Loft (9:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

10:30 PM Show

  • Conspiracy Theory – Leo’s Live Music & Billiards (10:30 PM – 1:30 AM)
  • Laura.TheSinger – The Social Cocktail Lounge (10:30 PM – 11:59 PM)

With a variety of genres and venues to choose from, there’s something for everyone! Enjoy the live music scene tonight. 🎶🎤

Source: R. Littlefield

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

