Live Music Tonight – Friday, March 21, 2025

Looking for live music to enjoy tonight? Here’s a list of bands performing at various venues across town, starting after 6:00 PM.
6:00 PM Shows
- Sean O’Connell – Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot Frostproof (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM)
- Silver Bells Big Band – Bok Tower Gardens (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM)
- Daniel Burns Band – Main Street Bartow (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Korey Ketchum – Tanners Lakeside (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Miss Meaty Okra – Bowen Yard (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Munn Park Saints – Friday Night Live @ Munn Park (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Tom Kay – La Gran Muralla Lakeland (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Vandal Eyes – Cypresswood Pub (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Live Music – Grove Roots Brewing Co. (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Live Music – The Crooked Bass Grill & Tavern (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Live Music – Twisted Prop Bar & Grille (6:00 PM – 9:30 PM)
- Will Williams – Cherry Pocket Steak & Seafood Shak (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
7:00 PM Shows
- B.Haven – Somewhere Sports Bar and Grill (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- Background Music – Swan Brewing (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- Heri Palos – Union Taproom (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- Jay Whealton – Front Page Brewing Co. (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- John Babcock – Beatles Tribute – Sundays Grill Davenport (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- Scott Hooker – 1845 Tap House (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- Cabana Dogs – Happenings Sports Pub (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
- Lanny Z – Duke’s Brewhouse Lakeland (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
- NVR2L8 – Duke’s Brewhouse Winter Haven (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
- Spankin’ Sadie – La’s Midway Saloon (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
8:00 PM Shows
- DORI Y LA VIBRA – Balmoral Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
- On That Note – Lucky’s Sports, Oyster and Tiki Bar (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
- Summit Kings – Kimber’s Bar and Grill (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
- The BlueSouth Band – Out-n-About Bar and Music Lounge (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
- William James – The Brass Tap – Lakeside Village (8:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
8:30 PM Shows
- Robin Brooke – The Pink Piano (8:30 PM – 11:30 PM)
9:00 PM Shows
- Gregory Sneed GBSaxPlayer – The Social Cocktail Lounge (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM)
- Schaff Wall Collective – Lakeland Loft (9:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
10:30 PM Show
- Conspiracy Theory – Leo’s Live Music & Billiards (10:30 PM – 1:30 AM)
- Laura.TheSinger – The Social Cocktail Lounge (10:30 PM – 11:59 PM)
With a variety of genres and venues to choose from, there’s something for everyone! Enjoy the live music scene tonight. 🎶🎤
Source: R. Littlefield